First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 370,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

