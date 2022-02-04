First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.