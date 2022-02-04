First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.59

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.26. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 20,367 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 173.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

