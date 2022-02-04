First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.47. 101,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 35,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

