First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.11. 307,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 148,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 780,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 528,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

