First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.23. Approximately 2,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.