First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 178,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 345,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

