First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 25,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 39,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.