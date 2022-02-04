First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $106.54. 36,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 88,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,327,000.

