First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.60 and last traded at $90.43. Approximately 61,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 76,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.