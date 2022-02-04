First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.43. 2,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

