First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 113,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.