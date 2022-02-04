First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.26. Approximately 50,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 67,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.