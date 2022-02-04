First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $50.56. Approximately 9,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 49,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.