First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,191 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 3.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $40,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,260. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

