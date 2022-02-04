First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 5,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

