First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report sales of $162.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.87 million to $171.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000.
Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.46.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
