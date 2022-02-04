First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $15.20

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.75. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

