FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.12

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.12 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.40). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 102.70 ($1.38), with a volume of 804,165 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.26) to GBX 103 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.12. The stock has a market cap of £766.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

