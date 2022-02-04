FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.53) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.44) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.26) to GBX 103 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

FGP stock opened at GBX 101.30 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £756.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

