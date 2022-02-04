FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF comprises about 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

