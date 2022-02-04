FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Hits $67.88 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, FLETA has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $67.88 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00111509 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

