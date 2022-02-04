FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.