Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $171.63 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00015935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

