Flux Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $351.52 million and approximately $30.12 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00260550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00078631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00102117 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,744,680 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

