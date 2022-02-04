Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

