Footballcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $453,793.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006929 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Footballcoin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Footballcoin Coin Trading

