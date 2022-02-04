Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $18.70. Ford Motor shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,866,742 shares.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

