Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Natixis raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,993,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,460 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,721.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,548,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,000 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 27,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

