Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF comprises about 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 91.83% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

