Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Down 1%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up about 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

