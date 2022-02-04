Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBRX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

