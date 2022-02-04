Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $405.00 at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.88. 23,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $151.33 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $313.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,466,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,047,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.