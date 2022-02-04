Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FTS opened at $47.28 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
