Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTS opened at $47.28 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

