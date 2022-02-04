Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 456,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.