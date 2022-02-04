Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $88.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.93.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $64.28. 15,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,596. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

