FortKnoxster Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $1.14 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

