Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.72

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.72 and traded as high as $21.54. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 35,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

