FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

