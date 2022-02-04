FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Chevron stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.57. 232,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a market capitalization of $261.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

