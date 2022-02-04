FourThought Financial LLC Buys 289 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $11.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.13. 81,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $371.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

