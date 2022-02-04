FourThought Financial LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 310,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.47 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $440.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.