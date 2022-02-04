FourThought Financial LLC Sells 818 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,887. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

