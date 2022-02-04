Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.