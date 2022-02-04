Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of salesforce.com worth $1,194,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

