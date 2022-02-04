Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 320,824 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Philip Morris International worth $1,012,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.02 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.