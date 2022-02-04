Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 447,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.78% of NXP Semiconductors worth $925,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

