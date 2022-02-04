Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Bill.com worth $1,076,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $52.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.73. 143,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

