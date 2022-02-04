Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of United Parcel Service worth $1,155,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.24. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

