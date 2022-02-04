Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.47 Billion Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,123 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.00% of Honeywell International worth $1,466,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $2,458,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.14.

HON stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.58 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

